Advertisement

She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began.

She hasn't returned to Ukraine and is now drumming up community help for refugees.
By Rick Daysog and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Alena Zhura and her 6-year-old daughter traveled from her hometown of Kyiv to Hawaii last month for her ex-husband Jensen Wakayama’s funeral.

The day after Wakayama’s services, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I just started crying immediately because I realized what it means and what was going to happen next - and how much pain and destruction,” Zhura said. “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep ... I sent all the money I had on my credit card to the Ukrainian military.”

She told Hawaii News Now her father is still in Kyiv, and many of her friends are volunteering with the war effort by feeding the Ukrainian military and helping others escape the country.

She initially planned to fly back to Poland near the Ukrainian border later this month so she could help refugees who fled her country.

But Zhura, who worked for a real estate company in Kyiv, now believes she can help more by being in Hawaii and raising money for humanitarian purposes.

She said she hopes to work with Ukrainian nationals, local elected officials and Hawaii businesses to that end.

Hawaii residents can help by donating money for food, clothing and medical supplies, she said.

“They’re hungry and scared so there are children who need medical care,” she said.

Zhura added that she still hopes to return to Kyiv soon to help rebuild her country.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Shepherd
Alyssa Shepherd prison release set for Wednesday
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.
Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger
Police Lights
Shooting in Clear Water trailer park
Formal charge filed against former Jimtown High School teacher accused of hitting student
After nearly nine hours of jury deliberation in the 20-year-old’s retrial, a plea deal...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz sentenced to three years of probation

Latest News

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks
President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency...
Biden signing order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen