Niles Restaurant Week kicks off

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - You can indulge in delicious meals and get some great deals.

Niles Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and goes through March 13. Downtown restaurants are offering food and drink specials.

It’s the second annual Restaurant Week, and business owners said they are thankful for the event.

“A lot of people from the surrounding areas that may not get downtown as much come check us out,” said Jim Morris, owner of Smokin’ Jim’s Café. “It’s great meeting a lot of new people and if they come in once, we try to get them back.”

Niles Brewing Company

