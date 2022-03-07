Advertisement

Niles Restaurant Week kicks off

More than 20 downtown restaurants are offering food and drink specials.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - You can indulge in delicious meals and get some great deals.

Niles Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and goes through March 13. Downtown restaurants are offering food and drink specials.

It’s the second annual Restaurant Week, and business owners said they are thankful for the event.

“A lot of people from the surrounding areas that may not get downtown as much come check us out,” said Jim Morris, owner of Smokin’ Jim’s Café. “It’s great meeting a lot of new people and if they come in once, we try to get them back.”

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Niles Brewing Company

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Jack Houser of Elkhart.
Elkhart man dead in motorcycle crash
Discussion about Medical Marijuana Legalization
Politicians say it’s time Indiana legalizes Medical Marijuana
Easton was last seen Friday morning, walking in the 700 block of California Avenue.
UPDATE: Man reported missing from South Bend found safe
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Winter Makes a Return to Michiana
WNDU-Dog Walking Forecast
WNDU-Dog Walking Forecast
Crews are investigating a fire from Sunday night at Castle Point Apartments in South Bend.
Fire investigation underway at Castle Point Apartments
Castle Point Apartments fire - clipped version
Castle Point Apartments fire - clipped version