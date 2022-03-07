Advertisement

MSP investigating stolen vehicle involved in crash

(WSMV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle involved in a crash in St. Joseph County.

The stolen car crashed at U.S. 131 and Lovers Lane in Lockport Township.

The vehicle - a 2003 Silver Saturn passenger car was taken just after 1 a.m. on January 21st from a residence in the 54000 block of Johnson Road.

The driver fled from the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

