How a Michiana woman is using her side business to help Ukrainian children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seeing the devastation from War in Ukraine, Rose Fischer, a small business owner in South Bend, wanted to do something to help.

“You know it’s one of those moments where you’re like I really wanna help but how can I help?,” Fischer said.

She told 16 News Now that she began making Challah bread to feel closer to her faith. However, with orders being placed, the small business grew, and now, Fischer has decided to use it to help Ukraine.

“So then I got online, I started looking for places and I found Save the Children,” Fischer said.

According to their website, Save the Children Ukraine responds to conflict by providing basic necessities, and psychological support to children that have had to deal with conflict.

“We’ve raised about $300 to send to Save The Children the Ukraine Branch,” and Fischer said she won’t stop there.

Challah at the Irish Lady will be donating all of the profits from last week and this week to the organization.

“Ukraine has a really large Jewish population and Jewish people have experienced that throughout the history of the world. Obviously, there are many other people in the world who have experienced this also, but that was like another lightbulb moment for me,” Fischer said, and her faith isn’t her only connection to the cause, as she also experienced displacement in foster care.

“I have never been a child in a war torn country, so I don’t know the feeling to that extent, but I did grow up in foster care,” Fischer said.

With Fischer wanting to cater to a larger community, her recipe for Challah bread is different from the traditional recipe.

Fischer said, “Traditionally this bread is made with eggs, so if you have Challah from somewhere else, it’s gonna taste a little bit different.”

To show support, you can purchase through the Challah at the Irish Lady Facebook Page, where you can find a full menu.

