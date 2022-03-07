Advertisement

Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Jack Houser of Elkhart.
Elkhart man dead in motorcycle crash
Discussion about Medical Marijuana Legalization
Politicians say it’s time Indiana legalizes Medical Marijuana
Easton was last seen Friday morning, walking in the 700 block of California Avenue.
UPDATE: Man reported missing from South Bend found safe
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’

Latest News

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Florida trooper seriously injured after stopping intoxicated woman from hitting runners, highway patrol says
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby
Formal charge filed against former Jimtown High School teacher accused of hitting student
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets