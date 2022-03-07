Gas prices continue to rise across Michiana, U.S. amid war in Ukraine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The impacts of the war in Ukraine are continuing to be felt here at home, with gas prices topping $4.

On Monday afternoon, some gas stations in South Bend were at $4, $4.09, and $4.25.

As of Monday morning, experts at GasBuddy say the national average is about $4.10 a gallon, which is close to a new all-time record.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says the main reason for the huge jump is the U.S. sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The problem is that global consumption is nearly 100 million barrels a day,” De Haan says. “The problem is that Russia is a significant producer of about 10 million barrels a day of oil production. And suddenly, with the loss of Russian oil, the balance has been significantly tipped in a way that we have never fully seen before.”

De Haan says most areas could see prices go up again this week by anywhere from five cents to 25 cents. But he thinks the biggest increases may be behind us.

