Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise across Michiana, U.S. amid war in Ukraine

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The impacts of the war in Ukraine are continuing to be felt here at home, with gas prices topping $4.

On Monday afternoon, some gas stations in South Bend were at $4, $4.09, and $4.25.

As of Monday morning, experts at GasBuddy say the national average is about $4.10 a gallon, which is close to a new all-time record.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says the main reason for the huge jump is the U.S. sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The problem is that global consumption is nearly 100 million barrels a day,” De Haan says. “The problem is that Russia is a significant producer of about 10 million barrels a day of oil production. And suddenly, with the loss of Russian oil, the balance has been significantly tipped in a way that we have never fully seen before.”

De Haan says most areas could see prices go up again this week by anywhere from five cents to 25 cents. But he thinks the biggest increases may be behind us.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Shepherd
Alyssa Shepherd prison release set for Wednesday
It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 52000 block of Ash Road.
Emergency crews respond to three-car crash in Granger
Police Lights
Shooting in Clear Water trailer park
Formal charge filed against former Jimtown High School teacher accused of hitting student
After nearly nine hours of jury deliberation in the 20-year-old’s retrial, a plea deal...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz sentenced to three years of probation

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with Snow by the Weekend
NNN Meeting to prevent gun violence
South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood discussing gun violence
A near Northwest neighborhood in South Bend wants to spark conversation about gun violence and...
Community meeting preventing gun violence
Gov. Holcomb has said he will take the bill into consideration but has given no indication...
Republican lawmakers pass bill to repeal Indiana's handgun permit requirement
The Elkhart School Board is deciding the fate of Hawthorne Elementary School.
Hawthorne Elementary School faces potential closure