Formal charge filed against former Jimtown High School teacher accused of hitting student

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A formal criminal misdemeanor charge has been filed against former Jimtown Teacher Mike Hosinski.

Hosinski was arrested last week after surveillance video that shows him hitting a student in the hallway was released. The student’s head hit a brick wall after he was struck.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

The Baugo Community School Board approved a retirement package for Hosinski that includes full benefits at a meeting held days prior to his arrest.

On Monday, a formal charge of Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury was filed against Hosinski. His initial hearing is set for March 10.

Press Release from Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office:

The State of Indiana, by its Prosecuting Attorney for Elkhart County, filed a formal charge of Battery Resulting in Injury, a Class A misdemeanor, today against former teacher Michael J. Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, Indiana, for allegedly striking a fifteen (15) year old student at Jimtown High School on Friday, February 5, 2022. Hosinski was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 3, 2022, as a result of their investigation stemming from a formal report made by the school’s Principal. Numerous witnesses were interviewed and additional materials were collected as part of the investigation. Probable Cause for the arrest was found by a Judicial Officer on Friday, March 4, 2022.

As the State has now filed a formal charge, an Initial Hearing has been scheduled to be held in Elkhart Superior Court 3 on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Elkhart County continues to utilize virtual hearings. Accordingly, one may observe the initial hearing, as well as other hearings at https://public.courts.in.gov, “Watch Trial Court Hearings”, then by clicking on the Elkhart Superior Court 3 option to “Watch Now.”

At the Initial Hearing, Mr. Hosinski will be advised of the charge, the possible penalties, his rights, and any deadlines applicable to the case. The court will also address the matter of defense counsel. The crime of Battery Resulting in Injury is punishable by up to one (1) year of jail, and a fine of up to $5,000.

Consistent with all criminal cases in Elkhart County, after the Initial Hearing is completed, the State and the defense will exchange information relating to the evidence in the case, commonly called “the Discovery process.” If the case proceeds to trial, it will be a public proceeding, most likely available virtually due to the continuing procedures from the COVID pandemic. All other pre-trial court hearings are also public and may be observed at the website provided above.

As the State of Indiana is bound by Constitutional and ethical rules that prohibit any representative of the State from releasing any other facts or evidence not necessary for probable cause, the charges, or during a court proceeding, no further information about the facts of the case will be released to protect the Due Process rights of all parties involved. The goal is to provide a fair trial, in a court of law that respects the rules of evidence and procedure that are long established in Indiana, and the United States.

