First Alert Forecast: Winter Makes a Return to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Rain and snow showers transitioning to snow showers during the middle of the day. Some light snow accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces are possible. Watch for some slick spots through the afternoon on the roads. Temperatures will hang in the middle 30s throughout the day. High of 35. Winds NW 5-15 mph gusts to 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing and turning cold overnight. Staying breezy at times. Watch for a few slick spots into the evening. Low of 26. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Turning mild with a breeze from the south and west. A very nice and mild afternoon. High of 42. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with some high clouds moving through during the day. A few degrees warmer. High of 46. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying very mild and mostly sunny through Thursday. Highs may top out near 50! Then a strong cold front moves through during the day on Friday. As this front comes through, a storm system is likely to move up the front. This could bring a mix of rain and snow changing to accumulating snow as the temperatures drop below freezing. We are watching the Friday into Saturday time frame for any possibility of a First Alert Weather Day. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 6th , 2022

Sunday’s High: 65

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

