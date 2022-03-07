Advertisement

Fire investigation underway at Castle Point Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at Castle Point Apartments in South Bend.

Authorities received a call regarding a fire at the apartment complex around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone tells 16 News Now there are no injuries, and that the flames were confined to one unit.

The complex is working with first responders on where to house some residents until it’s safe to return to their units.

“We have seven apartments that we have residents for that we’ve relocated, and again, I’ll be making my way back to there to make sure that there’s anything else those folks need to make them comfortable until they can make it back to their apartment,” Cherrone said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Jack Houser of Elkhart.
Elkhart man dead in motorcycle crash
Discussion about Medical Marijuana Legalization
Politicians say it’s time Indiana legalizes Medical Marijuana
Easton was last seen Friday morning, walking in the 700 block of California Avenue.
Man reported missing from South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
First Alert Forecast: Rain, sleet, & snow Monday
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’

Latest News

Castle Point Apartments fire - clipped version
Castle Point Apartments fire - clipped version
MSP investigating stolen vehicle involved in crash
Challah at The Irish Lady is donating to Ukrainian children.
How a Michiana woman is using her side business to help Ukrainian children
Challah at The Irish lady
Challah at The Irish lady