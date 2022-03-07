Fire investigation underway at Castle Point Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at Castle Point Apartments in South Bend.

Authorities received a call regarding a fire at the apartment complex around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone tells 16 News Now there are no injuries, and that the flames were confined to one unit.

The complex is working with first responders on where to house some residents until it’s safe to return to their units.

“We have seven apartments that we have residents for that we’ve relocated, and again, I’ll be making my way back to there to make sure that there’s anything else those folks need to make them comfortable until they can make it back to their apartment,” Cherrone said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

