7 ND skates to B1G semis with two straight wins over Wisconsin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #7 Fighting Irish defeated Wisconsin Sunday 4-2 to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

Notre Dame battled back from being down 0-1 in the best-of-three series after losing to the Badgers 3-1 on Friday. A nail-biter 3-2 win on Saturday combined with Sunday’s result means that ND will advance to play Michigan.

“I wanted to get through this series,” said head coach Jeff Jackson after securing the quarterfinal win. “Now we’re in single-game elimination (situations) and we just went through two of them. That’s good practice -- playing for your life basically, play or go home.”

Since Notre Dame is the 3-seed in the tournament and Michigan is the 2-seed, the Wolverines will host the single-elimination matchup.

While the Irish may come in as the underdog in terms of seeding, they’ve certainly got the edge when it comes to recent results. In the four times these two teams matched up this regular season, Notre Dame won all four.

