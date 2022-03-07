Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Biscuits

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet Segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Biscuits. To find out more about Biscuits, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Biscuits or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also visit the shelter’s website at petrefuge.com.

