The show must go on - art fair returns to South Bend

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the Love of Art Fair held their annual event Saturday.

A mix of 48 local and out-of-state artists came together at the Century Center to promote art, demonstrate their process, enjoy music, and maybe sell some pieces, but most importantly, share their love of art.

This weekend marks the eighth time “For the Love of Art” has hosted a fair, but they were unable to meet last year due to the Covid Pandemic.

“We have woodworking here, so we have functional work. So, it’s not just things hanging on the wall. We have paintings, clothing, jewelry, there’s amazing pieces that you’ve never seen at an art show,” said Shireen Cline, the producer of For the Love of Art Fair. “We have outsider artists, people who have taken a trade or something that they have enjoyed and turned it into a profession. We have people that have traveled the world, and have studied abroad, and people with their MFAs as well.”

A wide variety of art for a very diverse town; there’s something for everyone at the For the Love of Art Fair.

Check out their website for more information.

For the Love of Art Fair

