Potawatomi Zoo hosts Zoo Winter Days

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo might be Indiana’s oldest zoo, but on Saturday, they welcomed the public to meet their newest animals.

A Sichuan takin kid was born earlier this week, and the baby female was clearly not camera shy.

The takin, nicknamed the goat-antelope, is native to Tibet and China and is currently listed on the vulnerable species list. Only a handful of zoos in the country house these unique animals.

This is also the second time Michiana residents will be able to experience the new giraffes in their state-of-the-art facility.

“Spring is in the air; babies are being born. So many changes are happening at the zoo,” said Josh Sisk, Executive director at the Potawatomi Zoo. “You got to get back to the zoo. It’s not the zoo you remember.”

Potawatomi Zoo marked its 100th birthday last year, and they welcome the community to join in their celebration of a century of service.

The last day to enjoy the Zoo Winter Days is March 20th, and the Zoo will open for the summer season on April 1st.

Head to their website for more details.

