Man reported missing from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are asking for the community’s help, after 57-year-old Larry Easton has been reported missing.

There are concerns for his welfare.

Easton was last seen Friday morning, walking in the 700 block of California Avenue.

Easton is 5′9″, 180 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a khaki windbreaker, jeans, a yellow or orange stocking cap, and glasses.

If you have any information, please call South Bend Police at 574-235-9201.

