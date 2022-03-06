Advertisement

Elkhart man dead in motorcycle crash

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Jack Houser of Elkhart.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART CO., Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Elkhart Co.

His family has been notified.

According to a release from the Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. this evening, Houser was speeding on C.R. 17, south of State Line Rd. when he went too fast into a turn, causing his motorcycle to run off the road and into a ditch.

Houser was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered fatal head injuries.

The Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart Co. Coroner’s Office are investigating.

