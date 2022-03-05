Violent Crimes Unit investigate early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred near the area of Fisher and Walnut St.

It was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

One woman is in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact South Bend police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.