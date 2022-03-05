Advertisement

Violent Crimes Unit investigate early morning shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred near the area of Fisher and Walnut St.

It was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

One woman is in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact South Bend police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’
Mishawaka newspaper delivery man attacked by dogs
One person is battling life-threating injuries following a shooting in Laporte Co.
Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small...
2nd Chance: Abril
It’s a great time for our dogs to have a little social time with other dogs, but you want to...
Pet Vet: Parvo virus in dogs
2nd half of Roundball Roundup from March 4.
Roundball Roundup 3/05, 2nd half
Roundball Roundup 1st half
Roundball Roundup 3/05 1st half