Roundball Roundup 03/04

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school basketball action from around Michiana from Friday, March 4.

INDIANA BOYS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

4A Sectional 3 - Plymouth

Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45

SB Adams 55, Plymouth 42

4A Sectional 4 - Elkhart

Penn 60, Northridge 47

Concord 52, Goshen 44

3A Sectional 18 - Kankakee Valley

New Prairie 68, Knox 17

Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17

3A Sectional 19 - Mishawaka Marian

Marian 74, SB Clay 40

John Glenn 59, SB St. Joseph 41

3A Sectional 21 - Wawasee

Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32

NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33

1A Sectional 50 - Triton

Argos 64, LaCrosse 28

Triton 39, Culver 25

MICHIGAN GIRLS - DISTRICT FINALS

Division 1 District 13 - St. Joseph (MI)

Mattawan 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

Division 2 District 46 - Berrien Springs

Dowagiac 42, South Haven 31

Division 2 District 47 - Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg 60, Vicksburg 27

Division 2 District 48 - Paw Paw

Otsego 60, Paw Paw 58 F/OT

Division 4 District 116 - Eau Claire

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 43, Three Oaks River Valley 23

