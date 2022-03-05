Roundball Roundup 03/04
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school basketball action from around Michiana from Friday, March 4.
INDIANA BOYS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
4A Sectional 3 - Plymouth
Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45
SB Adams 55, Plymouth 42
4A Sectional 4 - Elkhart
Penn 60, Northridge 47
Concord 52, Goshen 44
3A Sectional 18 - Kankakee Valley
New Prairie 68, Knox 17
Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17
3A Sectional 19 - Mishawaka Marian
Marian 74, SB Clay 40
John Glenn 59, SB St. Joseph 41
3A Sectional 21 - Wawasee
Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32
NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33
1A Sectional 50 - Triton
Argos 64, LaCrosse 28
Triton 39, Culver 25
MICHIGAN GIRLS - DISTRICT FINALS
Division 1 District 13 - St. Joseph (MI)
Mattawan 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 35
Division 2 District 46 - Berrien Springs
Dowagiac 42, South Haven 31
Division 2 District 47 - Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg 60, Vicksburg 27
Division 2 District 48 - Paw Paw
Otsego 60, Paw Paw 58 F/OT
Division 4 District 116 - Eau Claire
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 43, Three Oaks River Valley 23
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.