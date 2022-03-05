Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of rare Sichuan takin

A baby Sichuan takin smiles, looking at his son.
A baby Sichuan takin smiles, looking at his son.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new visitor at the Potawatomi Zoo— and it’s likely they’ll be staying for awhile.

The zoo announced today the birth of a rare Sichuan takin child.

The child was born on Wednesday, and weighs 23 pounds!

The zoo says it’s their first takin kid in three years, and less than 20 zoos across the U.S. have this animal in an exhibit.

They are native to Tibet and China.

Takin can range in size from 3-4 ft. tall, and can weigh up to 770 pounds.

A name for the takin has not been announced yet.

