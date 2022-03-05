Pet Vet: Parvo virus in dogs

(WNDU) - As the weather gets more spring-like, you may be up for taking your dog for a walk in the neighborhood or going to the park. It’s a great time for our dogs to have a little social time with other dogs, but you want to keep your pet safe as well.

Keeping up on important vaccines can help, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate to highlight an important disease called Parvo and how you can prevent it.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

