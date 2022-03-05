Advertisement

Pet Vet: Parvo virus in dogs

It’s a great time for our dogs to have a little social time with other dogs, but you want to keep your pet safe, as well.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As the weather gets more spring-like, you may be up for taking your dog for a walk in the neighborhood or going to the park. It’s a great time for our dogs to have a little social time with other dogs, but you want to keep your pet safe as well.

Keeping up on important vaccines can help, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate to highlight an important disease called Parvo and how you can prevent it.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’
Mishawaka newspaper delivery man attacked by dogs
One person is battling life-threating injuries following a shooting in Laporte Co.
Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small...
2nd Chance: Abril
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Betsy
Elaine Bell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a...
2nd Chance Pet: Slippers
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Teddy