Local brewery hosts ‘Ukraine Give Back Night’

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Here locally, people are finding ways to help Ukraine.

Friday night Silver Harbor Brewing Company hosted a ‘Ukraine Give Back Night’ in St. Joe Michigan.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s what we’re about to begin with. This is a community business. Breweries tend to be more community focused. If there’s a chance we can help, we definitely try to do our best...We saw the need and thought, ‘what could we do?’ And thought this would be a fun opportunity to help out others in need and get the community involved to give us a hand,” said General Manager of Silver Harbor Brewing Company Ben Dahl.

From now through March 13, stop by for a delicious meal.

“We created a dish, popular in the Ukraine. It’s chicken Kyiv, dill and sour cream potatoes and Ukrainian beet salad. That dish will cost 20 dollars and then one hundred percent of the proceeds are going towards the children’s crisis fund, relief fund in the Ukraine,” said Dahl.

The event has received overwhelming support on social media.

