Concord Junior High School makes another wish come true

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marked the kickoff of Concord Junior High School’s Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser. This biannual event raises money for local children who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Since 1995, the Concord community has raised $430,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The pandemic postponed the event last year, so the theme of this year’s fundraiser is a play on the famous Backstreet Boys song -- “Backstreets Back.” This theme solidifies the idea that Concord is back to doing what they love most - making children’s wishes come true.

The recipient for this year’s fundraiser is 11-year-old Jack Dorbin

Jack, who lives with autism, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May of 2021. Since then, he has been through six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of proton beam radiotherapy.

As if a cancer diagnosis isn’t rough enough, chemotherapy can make you sick to your stomach, and many days are spent going from doctor’s office to hospital to clinic so there really isn’t time for patients to stop and eat.

Due to this, Jack was hungry and typically couldn’t find something to eat. This prompted family, friends, and businesses to send snacks to Jack, and after a short time, they had a stockpile that was too much for Jack alone.

The Dorbin’s started boxing the snacks and sending them to other families and children in need under Jack’s Snacks. Even though they were going through an extremely difficult journey, the Dorbin’s still showed compassion and generosity, exactly like the local community has shown them.

Jack is a huge fan of the movie “Cars,” and he also loves donuts. For his wish, Jack is going to Los Angeles to visit Disneyland, specifically Cars Land. While in LA, he will also stop at Randy’s Donuts, a famous shop that flaunts a giant donut on top of its roof.

Concord Junior High will hold a school dance, their “Walk for Wishes,” and a 5k/1M fun run, and all the proceeds will go to make sure Jack’s wish can become a reality. The community is welcome to attend the walk and fun run.

The students will also have a “penny war,” and the student who donates the most pennies will be able to pie a teacher.

“One of my greatest joys is when past students come back and bring up make a wish to me and say remember when we did this or I can’t believe we got to a part of something so big,” said CJHS teacher Kristen Weatherholt.

In the United States, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness every 20 minutes.

If you’d like to donate, click on the links below.

Concord JH Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish America

