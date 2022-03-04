Advertisement

Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAPORTE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - One person is fighting for their life following a shooting in Laporte Co.

Police responded to a call regarding shots fired at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening in the 500 block of Holliday St. in Michigan City.

When they arrived, officers found one person with life-threatening injuries.

Interviews are being conducted with witnesses, and evidence is being gathered.

Anyone with information or evidence about this incident should contact the Michigan City Police Dept. or Cpl. Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221 (extension 1086), or email kpliske@emichigancity.com.

There is also a tip line available at (219) 873-1488, or call the WeTip Hotline for general crime at (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

You can always request to remain anonymous.

