South Bend community shows pride for Girls Basketball State Champions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On February 26th, the Washington High School’s Girls Basketball team won the 3A State Championship, and today an assembly at the school invited the community to come show their pride.

The Lady Panthers had previously been called the “pride of the West Side,” but today, they proved to be the pride of the entire city of South Bend.

South Bend’s Mayor, James Mueller, was so proud, he awarded the team with the highest possible honor - a key to the city.

Mayor Mueller also stated that the River Lights tonight would be changed to the team’s color - green.

South Bend schools Superintendent, Todd Cummings, told 16 News Now that the assembly today not only honored the girls and how proud everyone is of their accomplishments, but it also honored the accomplishments of the entire school.

“We are so proud that the Lady Panthers are the best basketball team in Indiana, but we’re also proud of all the support that’s gone into it. The cheerleaders, the teachers, our support staff, how hard our students have worked to get their credits, to get to a 90% graduation rate. We’re proud of everyone at Washington High School today,” Cummings said.

