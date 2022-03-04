Advertisement

Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death

It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular screening is key to preventing death. (Source: MICHAEL SAPIENZA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular screening for colorectal cancer is key to preventing deaths.

In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, experts are reminding you to take care of your colon.

In May 2009, Michael Sapienza lost his mother to colorectal cancer.

“There’s really one reason why she died, and it’s because she did not get screened and she did not get checked,” he said. That’s why he started the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, to promote awareness.

This type of cancer is expected to cause more than 52,000 in the U.S. this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society. But the overall death rate has dropped the past several decades, thanks to screening tools and treatments.

Screening can find signs of colorectal cancer early, when it’s easier to treat and prevent.

“For the general public, the screening age, just about a year ago, dropped to 45, so everybody that’s at average risk should get screened at 45,” Sapienza said.

Those at high risk should talk to their doctor about whether to start screening earlier than 45.

While there’s no sure way to prevent colorectal cancer, there are other ways to lower your risk.

“One is a diet high in fiber. Two is exercise. Regular 30 minutes a day, five days a week, etc., absolutely reduces your risk for colon cancer,” Sapienza said.

Limiting red and processed meats, drinking less alcohol and quitting smoking may also help. But getting screened is one of the most powerful prevention tools.

”If you get a screening, you can actually prevent that from happening. You can prevent those adenomas, or what we call polyps, from actually growing into cancer,” Sapienza said.

Those not at high risk of colorectal cancer can perform home stool tests to help in screening for the disease. Talk to your doctor about the tests and whether they’re right for you.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia blocks access to Facebook over war