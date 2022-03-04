School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Kansas high school that left a school resource officer and a school administrator injured.

Police and emergency crews responded at about 10:41 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas, according to KCTV.

The school was placed on lockdown, and police blocked off all entries until the situation was resolved. A suspect was taken into custody.

The two victims were take to a nearby medical center. Details on their conditions were not readily available.

The shooting occurred in the office area of the school, according to the Olathe Police Department, and no students were injured.

Police said there is no active threat at this time.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the closed Family Video location near the school.

