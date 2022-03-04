Advertisement

SBPD Violent Crimes Unit release case statistics for transparency

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When dealing with violent investigations, which are sometimes life-threatening, being transparent is essential to the South Bend Police Department.

With it, the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is informing citizens of it’s current investigations.

Since October 15 of last year the VCU has led all homicide, suspicious death, and non-fatal investigations. Each case involves countless hours of investigation, evidence collection, processing and submission, interviews, and working with the community and other partners in the criminal justice system. Over that time span, the unit has investigated 6 homicide cases, impacting 7 victims as one was a double homicide.

There has also been five suspicious death investigations.

As of Thursday 10 of these 11 cases have resulted in some form of an answer - charges against a suspect, identifying all those involved or solving the case outright.

The most recent homicide in South Bend from February 26 remains under investigation.

If you’d like to know more about crimes in South Bend you can visit the departments ‘Transparency Hub’ by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery resulting in Injury’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The State of Indiana alleges that Cardinal Nursing Home is at fault for not reporting a...
Cardinal Nursing faces up to $10,000 in fines over masks, failing to report COVID death
COVID-19 Testing
MDHHS announce new ‘COVID Test Finder’ wait-time feature
A Mishawaka man was attacked by dogs, causing moderate injuries for the victim and resulting in...
Mishawaka man attacked by dogs