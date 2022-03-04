SBPD Violent Crimes Unit release case statistics for transparency

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When dealing with violent investigations, which are sometimes life-threatening, being transparent is essential to the South Bend Police Department.

With it, the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is informing citizens of it’s current investigations.

Since October 15 of last year the VCU has led all homicide, suspicious death, and non-fatal investigations. Each case involves countless hours of investigation, evidence collection, processing and submission, interviews, and working with the community and other partners in the criminal justice system. Over that time span, the unit has investigated 6 homicide cases, impacting 7 victims as one was a double homicide.

There has also been five suspicious death investigations.

As of Thursday 10 of these 11 cases have resulted in some form of an answer - charges against a suspect, identifying all those involved or solving the case outright.

The most recent homicide in South Bend from February 26 remains under investigation.

If you’d like to know more about crimes in South Bend you can visit the departments ‘Transparency Hub’ by clicking here.

