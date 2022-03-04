Advertisement

Owners of 100 Center fail to make repairs, fined $196 thousand dollars

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Making repairs to an old building can be expensive, but there’s also a price to pay for failing to make repairs.

For the owners of the 100 Center in Mishawaka, that price is now $196,000.

A city code enforcement case on the property dates back to 2013.

The owners are currently under orders to repair or replace all windows that are cracked and broken, to repair exterior walls, and to repair all walkways to entrances where needed.

Fines for failing to act are now being levelled at a rate of $250 per day.

“The amount of $250 a day, we’ve done that with other people but usually that gets their attention, and they take care of it but, this hasn’t so far,” Mishawaka City Attorney John Roggeman told 16 News Now.

“Hopefully, they’re looking at selling it, so hopefully, maybe an owner comes forward and buys the property, and they take care of the building, so at this time it’s going to continue at hearing until something happens,” added Mishawaka Code Enforcement Director Joe Van Nevel.

A hearing was held on the property today.

The building owners, AA Access Corporation, did not attend.

