Mishawaka newspaper delivery man attacked by dogs

(KCTV5 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday morning, a newspaper delivery man was working when he was attacked by dogs.

Around 5:30 a.m. Mishawaka Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Linden Ave. after reports of shots fired and a person screaming. Once on scene officials found Kevin Nilles, 51, with substantial injuries to the face and legs.

It is reported that Kevin was delivering newspapers that morning and was attacked by two rottweilers.

During the incident, a neighbor heard the commotion and someone yelling for help. While investigating the noise, they noticed a person getting attacked by dogs. After attempts to remove the dogs from the man failed, the neighbor brandished a gun and fired at the rottweilers resulting in the death of one dog and causing the other to flee.

When police and EMS hit the scene, the second dog approached the officials and an officer tasered the rottweiler to make it back off.

Kevin was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Humane Society arrived and took custody of the dogs. They are currently following up on the dog’s owners at this time.

It is reported that if the neighbors hadn’t stepped in, Kevin’s injuries might have been a lot worse.

