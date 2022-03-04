MDHHS announce new ‘COVID Test Finder’ wait-time feature

(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new feature on the Covid Test Finder.

It now lists wait times for testing sites across the state.

Officials say testing remains an important strategy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially with many traveling and gathering for spring break and Easter.

“We have excellent, effective tools to travel safely and gather with loved ones this spring,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient, with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling and stay home if they are ill. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

MDHHS continues to recommend the use of layered mitigation strategies despite the dwindling COVID-19 numbers.

You can sign up for a test and get more information by simply clicking here.

