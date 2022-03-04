Advertisement

MDHHS announce new ‘COVID Test Finder’ wait-time feature

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new feature on the Covid Test Finder.

It now lists wait times for testing sites across the state.

Officials say testing remains an important strategy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially with many traveling and gathering for spring break and Easter.

“We have excellent, effective tools to travel safely and gather with loved ones this spring,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient, with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling and stay home if they are ill. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

MDHHS continues to recommend the use of layered mitigation strategies despite the dwindling COVID-19 numbers.

You can sign up for a test and get more information by simply clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery resulting in Injury’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The State of Indiana alleges that Cardinal Nursing Home is at fault for not reporting a...
Cardinal Nursing faces up to $10,000 in fines over masks, failing to report COVID death
A Mishawaka man was attacked by dogs, causing moderate injuries for the victim and resulting in...
Mishawaka man attacked by dogs