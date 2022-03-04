Advertisement

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ comes to The Lerner Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors comes to Lerner Theatre
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premier Arts presents Little Shop of Horrors at The Lerner Theatre Friday night.

The show is based on the older movies and follows the story of a guy working at a floral shop who discovers a strange new type of plant.

While trying to figure out how to make it grow, he discovers the plant wants blood.

“As he’s feeding it more and more blood, it needs more and more sources of blood and eventually, some people get eaten,” said Tanner Smale, director of Marketing & Communications. “And of course, that’s going to lead to some issues in his life when your friends and family start to go missing. So, you’re just going to have to come and see how that ends.”

Little Shop of Horrors will play Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit The Lerner Theatre Box Office or call (574) 293-4469.

