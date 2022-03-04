Advertisement

Indiana bill would close a loophole when defining rape

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A bill, sponsored by Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek (Michiana Shores) would close a loophole in state law surrounding the definition of rape.

The current definition of rape is a victim who is threatened, forced, mentally incapacitated, or unaware that sexual intercourse is happening.

The amended definition would include situations in which a victim’s physical or verbal attempts to refuse sexual actions of another are ignored.

The bill has received support from the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept., and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, as well as several sexual assault survivors and advocates.

“HEA 1079 will help more sexual assault survivors get the justice they deserve for the crimes committed against them,” Republican Sen. Bohacek said. “I am proud to have shepherded this bill through the legislative process, and I hope that it continues to move forward.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

The public health emergency disaster declaration had been in effect since Mar. 6, 2020.
Gov. Holcomb rescinds public health emergency disaster declaration related to pandemic
Holcomb rescinds public health emergency declaration - clipped version
Holcomb rescinds public health emergency declaration - clipped version
House Enrolled Act 1079 - clipped version
House Enrolled Act 1079 - clipped version
One person is battling life-threating injuries following a shooting in Laporte Co.
Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.