How the end of Indiana’s Covid-19 emergency declaration impacts Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana is without a statewide emergency declaration due to Covid-19 for the first time in nearly two years.

This comes after Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order rescinding the public health emergency declaration that was set to expire on March 4th.

This will remove some of the added measures that helped the state track coronavirus cases and respond to vaccination demands, but most people won’t notice any difference in their day-to-day lives.

The positivity rate in St. Joseph County is below 5% and more than half of eligible residents are vaccinated.

St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox said he thinks this is an appropriate time to rescind the statewide public health emergency declaration.

“I think it’s appropriate where we are but I think some people will read this as ‘the pandemic is over and we don’t have to pay attention to Covid-19 ever again. We can go back to doing whatever we were doing in February of 2020.’ So my hope is that people don’t become cavalier and adopt that view,” Dr. Fox said.

No more declaration means no more reporting Covid-19 infection data to the state for institutions like schools, nursing homes, and jails. However Dr. Fox says the health department will still be in touch with schools to keep an eye on Covid-19 numbers, but in the same capacity that they would monitor cases to determine if there was a flu or norovirus outbreak.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked extraordinarily close with schools so we have good relationships and good contacts there. So, I think it actually makes those other responsibilities even easier to pursue because we have established such good working relationships with most of the districts and most of the individual schools,” he said.

The state will also stop providing temporary licenses for people with healthcare experience, who were in high demand during the vaccine rollout.

“At this point in the pandemic it may be less important, but a year ago when we were really pushing to get people vaccinated, we were absolutely dependent on that workforce,” Dr. Fox said.

A new house bill will keep the door open for Hoosier families financially impacted by the pandemic to continue receiving additional relief through federal emergency programs.

This is an encouraging move in the right direction for our handling of the pandemic.

Dr. Fox says it’s still important to be mindful of your symptoms and considerate of when to wear a mask so we continue on this healthy path forward.

