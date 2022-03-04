Hello Gorgeous! hosts annual Random Acts of Kindness Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hello gorgeous! is a nonprofit that provides services to women battling cancer, helping ensure they smile every time they look in the mirror.

On Sunday, the organization will host its annual ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day.’

Founder Kim Becker said the event began five years ago when her husband Mike passed away.

“For 25 years, we celebrated our birthdays together,” Becker said. “And so, the very first year that he passed away, we had to find a way to make sure that we could celebrate that day, and I had to find a way to cope with the loss of not having him to celebrate my birthday with. So, we wanted to do something that he would’ve loved.”

In honor of Mike Becker and what would have been his 61st birthday, Hello Gorgeous! will be committing different acts of kindness throughout the community on Sunday.

“He was a very giving and caring man that would’ve given you the shirt off of his back,” Becker said. “So, we, in honor of him, started doing these random acts of kindness and the first year was awesome. We just ran around town and gave people, you know just little goodies and just really, just shared some love in his honor.”

The community is encouraged to do a random act of kindness too.

To learn more about Hello Gorgeous! and the Random Acts of Kindness Day, click here.

