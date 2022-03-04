GWMA provides aid to Ukrainian Refugees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the Russian invasion began this week, and those people are in need of assistance. This has prompted an outpouring of generosity worldwide and right here in Michiana.

The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association or GWMA, a group of interdenominational churches in Warsaw, Indiana, announced Thursday that they would be providing relief for the people of Ukraine.

GWMA pastors work with relief agencies in Romania, Poland, and Hungary to aid Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian aggression. Relief will also be sent inside Ukraine but getting into the country is challenging.

“All their water has been knocked out. Now their power is knocked out. The heating and the gas (are) non-existent, said John B. Lowe, Pastor at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw, IN. “They need clothing; they need food. The stores are empty.”

New Life Church has done work in over 35 countries and helped countless refugees. Ironically, Lowe has been a pastor for more than 35 years.

100% of the proceeds will go to helping the people of Ukraine. The GWMA has already raised $50,000 this week, and every bit helps.

Click the link below to help Ukrainian Refugees.

Donate Here

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.