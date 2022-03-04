Gov. Holcomb rescinds public health emergency disaster declaration related to pandemic

(WNDU) - There’s encouraging news regarding the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.

An executive order declaring a public health emergency in the state of Indiana has been rescinded nearly two years after it was first announced on Mar. 6, 2020.

With the revocation, the Gov. Holcomb says that a rapid decline in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, along with vaccination numbers, are all part of why he is ending the public health emergency disaster declaration.

In the meantime, Hoosiers dealing with financial hardships caused by the pandemic will still be able to secure additional financial relief.

To find the rescinsion of the executive order, click here.

