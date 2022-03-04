Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb rescinds public health emergency disaster declaration related to pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There’s encouraging news regarding the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.

An executive order declaring a public health emergency in the state of Indiana has been rescinded nearly two years after it was first announced on Mar. 6, 2020.

With the revocation, the Gov. Holcomb says that a rapid decline in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, along with vaccination numbers, are all part of why he is ending the public health emergency disaster declaration.

In the meantime, Hoosiers dealing with financial hardships caused by the pandemic will still be able to secure additional financial relief.

To find the rescinsion of the executive order, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
James Gary and Aimee Wilson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a joint effort by SJCPD and...
South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC
Fatal car crash in Berrien County kills one, others injured

Latest News

Holcomb rescinds public health emergency declaration - clipped version
Holcomb rescinds public health emergency declaration - clipped version
The amended definition would include situations in which a victim’s physical or verbal attempts...
Indiana bill would close a loophole when defining rape
House Enrolled Act 1079 - clipped version
House Enrolled Act 1079 - clipped version
One person is battling life-threating injuries following a shooting in Laporte Co.
Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.