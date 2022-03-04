Advertisement

Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery resulting in Injury’

Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after hitting a student at the school.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Jimtown Teacher Mike Hosinski has been officially charged with Battery resulting in Injury, according to a court document obtained by WNDU.

On Feb. 25 the officer on scene, Ptl. Derek Lundgren, responded to the incident after being called by the school’s principal after the event had occurred.

The responding officer observed abrasions on the inside of the child’s mouth, as well as abrasions combined with a lump on the head.

The student told the officer that Hosinski asked him to leave the classroom. The child said that Hosinski then followed him down the hallway and grabbed his bookbag. The child continued that Hosinski proceeded to hit him with an open hand across his face, which caused his head to hit the brick wall. This caused the child to have throbbing pain in his head, along with a bloody nose and lip.

The officer was then able to obtain the camera footage from the school which corroborated the child’s testimony.

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

Hosinski’s bond was posted at $1,500 and his initial hearing is set for March 10.

