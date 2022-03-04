First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm Saturday; Showers late in the evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with temperatures staying mild in the upper 30s. A light breeze. Low of 37. Winds SE 5-10.

SATURDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day. A few sprinkles possible during the morning. Increasing temps, turning warm in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Very windy during the day. Rain showers move into Michiana after 9pm with a few rumbles of thunder and heavier pockets of rain overnight. High of 68. Winds SE 10-20mph. Gusts between 25 and 35mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers during the morning with increasing sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will fall during the day with a daytime high near 50. Turning chilly but staying windy through the evening. Lows back into the 30s overnight with some rain and snow showers moving into the area. High of 50. Winds W 10-20mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying chilly with temperatures in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. The chance for some rain and snow showers changing to snow showers into Tuesday morning. There could be some slick spots on the roads before a nice trip back into the middle 40s during the middle of next week. By the end of the 10 day forecast it looks to turn cold again. A strong arctic high will likely move in from the north creating a colder pattern through the third week of March. Keep checking back for the latest information on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 3rd , 2022

Thursday’s High: 34

Thursday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

