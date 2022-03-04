Cardinal Nursing faces up to $10,000 in fines over masks, failing to report COVID death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana alleges that Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation required employees to wear N-95 masks without first doing a medical evaluation to determine an employees ability to wear a respirator.

The facility was also cited for failing to test if the N-95 masks even fit properly.

Cardinal is also accused of failing to report a COVID-19 death in October, and failing to report in a timely manner a COVID patient hospitalization in August.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.