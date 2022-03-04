Candidates withdraw from Council, Commissioner races after SJC redistricting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past three days, three candidates have withdrawn from St. Joseph County council and commissioner races.

It’s part of the process of adjusting to changing district boundaries that finally changed for the last time this week as part of a court settlement.

Diana Hess is a 10-year veteran of the St. Joseph County Council who serves as President Tempore. “I caucused in, and I’ve been through two elections, and if you recall I had a primary in 2014 where I won by 14 votes,” Hess told 16 News Now.

Under the terms of redrawn district maps released in October, Hess says she was one of four incumbents who found themselves no longer living in their districts, let alone representing them.

“It’s one thing to lose an election. A fair election, it’s another just to be redistricted out of your seat,” Hess said.

She says she never expected such major changes to the maps given that St. Joseph County’s population had grown by about 2.5 percent over the past decade. “We felt the maps were pretty fair as they stood, prior to the census. There was a slight change in population and if the maps had been terribly gerrymandered in the past, I’m not sure how we ended up with three Republican commissioners.”

Litigation was filed and new maps have since been drawn and accepted by the court that put Hess back on the map where District E is concerned, and back on the chalk board in the clerk’s office where the names of declared candidates are listed.

Hess is one of two candidates to add their names to the mix during an extension of the candidate filing period this week...while three others withdrew their candidacies.

“So, we just want it to a point where people get out and they work and they campaign, you know. He who works hardest maybe wins.”

Ironically, all the feuding between Democrats and Republicans seems to have inspired an independent to enter the race for 1st district Commissioner.

Kevin Conery came to the clerk’s office today to file as a Republican, but he failed to meet the requirement that he had to have voted Republican in at least two consecutive primary elections. “It’s just, I’m dumbfounded right now,” he told 16 News Now. “I want to be a public servant at this point in my life. I thought it was a good opportunity to do that, it still is a good opportunity, it’s just unfortunate I have to run as an independent, so I’m going to proceed with the paperwork that needs to be done and get that filed.”

