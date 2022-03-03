Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Chase Jones & Joshua Parker
Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
Contestants struggled to complete the phrase "Another feather in your cap" on Wheel of...
‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull