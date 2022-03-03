Two Ukrainian exchange students with Michiana ties share the reality of war with Russia

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to a story you’ll only hear on 16 News Now.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine isn’t just changing lives on the other side of the world, but also here in Michiana.

A farmer from Rochester has a close connection with a Ukrainian exchange student he hosted ten years ago. Now, she tells him how her life is changing with the deadly invasion happening right outside her front door.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate sat in on a phone call between the two Thursday, before speaking to Tom Weaver’s current exchange student, a 17-year-old Ukrainian girl, whose family is thousands of miles away on the western side of her home country.

Both of these women know what’s at stake. They say this is a fight for Ukraine’s independence and a fight for democracy.

Both are doing what they can to make a difference in this fight, fueled by the type of pride one can only imagine is equivalent to that of the revolutionary war soldiers that founded the United States.

“Our armed forces and territory forces, even farmers, are ready to protect themselves and even protect their land,” said former Rochester exchange student Olha Kvilinska.

This includes Kvilinska’s husband Yan. Tom Weaver hosted Kvilinska as a foreign exchange student a decade ago. Now she gives him updates from her home in eastern Ukraine, where even rose farmers are taking up arms.

“The first two days, I had a shock. I woke up at 5:00 AM because our flat was trembling, it was very loud, and bombs were falling somewhere and we don’t even know if it’s bombs. It was very scary. Right now we realize the whole situation and we know what to do. I’m not panicked and people here, most of them are not panicked. They do not count how many losses they have. The main goal is to protect their families and their kids. For me, task number one is to protect my kid. Children are dead right now and we’ve seen these pictures of destroyed kindergartens and hospitals. We have many kids who were born in the underground right now because people are hiding there because of bombings in Kyiv and other big cities,” she said.

The future for children in Ukraine looks a lot different now than when Tom Weaver’s current exchange student, Kseniia Shyp first left for the United States in August 2021.

“I want my siblings to live a real nice childhood because right now that’s not the way they’re supposed to go through this period of time in their childhood. Maybe I feel a little bit guilty because I’m in the safe place and my family is not. Even though it’s the west side, there are still things that are going on there. I know a lot of people are helping with food supplies and making beds for refugees. I’m ready to take up a gun and go to that war and just start protecting my land because these things make me so proud. I’m so proud to be Ukrainian. I’ve never felt these feelings toward our Ukrainian flag before. Ukrainians will fight until the last person so that Ukraine is still an independent country,” Shyp said.

Shyp’s serving her country from afar, by answering questions posed by her teachers and peers at Rochester High School. She also goes online to expose and invalidate misinformation, while telling her personal story to reveal the truth of what led to this crisis.

Weaver is letting his action do the talking by drumming up support for Olha and Kseniia here at home. Click this link to give directly to the areas where Kvilinska’s and Shyp’s families are.

