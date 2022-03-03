Two firefighters injured in Elkhart apartment fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart firefighters suffered minor injuries after battling an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred on the 1500 block of Locust St. at Avalon Woods Apartments in Elkhart.

When crews arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke coming from a window.

The fire quickly spread to the second floors and attic area.

“We had 10 apartments that were affected. We ended up calling up to a third alarm assignment for extra company due to the extent of the fire,” said David Cushwa of the Elkhart Fire Department. “It was growing very rapidly and traveling the entire attic space, up above multiple apartments.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

