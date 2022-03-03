Advertisement

Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during a sleepover. (SOURCE: WTHR)
By Dustin Grove
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – Police in Indiana described what they say happened to a 12-year-old girl at a sleepover as “beyond bullying.”

Two other 12-year-old girls have been arrested because of it, with more charges possible.

Veteran officers with the Logansport Police Department say this is the first time they’ve dealt with something like this.

Sgt. Dan Frye says he could not go into detail but called it “beyond bullying” what the 12-year-old girl allegedly endured during a sleepover last weekend .

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to watch some of the video, and it’s a good thing that we have some video, but it’s unpleasant to watch,” he said.

Family members say two other 12-year-old girls held her down, burned her and cut part of her hair.

Police say they arrested the pair, and the Cass County prosecutor told the Pharos Tribune one of them is accused so far of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Police can’t say much else at this point because it’s a juvenile case, one they call “memorable for all the wrong reasons.”

“You know, what we can do that day is simply give the girl a hug and apologize to her that she had to deal with this, and we’re going to do everything we can in our power to see that justice is served,” Frye said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. Police are continuing to investigate and say more charges or the juvenile equivalent of criminal charges could eventually be filed. They are also asking for anyone with information on the case to reach out.

Police are working on additional warrants to get more cell phone video.

One of the suspects was released to her parents following her arrest Saturday. The other teen remains in custody, formally charged with the juvenile equivalents of battery and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

