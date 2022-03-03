South Bend schools to hold a ‘K-5′ family literacy night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday night, South Bend schools are holding a K-5 literacy night.

It’s being held at the Brown Community Learning Center.

The best part is that it’s March Madness Themed!

Washington High School Cheerleaders and coach Steven Reynolds will be there for the fun as well as Notre Dame Women’s Basketball alum Skylar Diggins.

Students can hear all about Diggins’ journey from Wilson Elementary to LaSalle Academy to Washington High School to Notre Dame!

Dinner and story time will start at 5:30 p.m. and family activities will follow at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.