South Bend man, woman arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in SJC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday afternoon, an Indiana State Trooper responded to a “shots fired” call at a residence from St. Joe County Dispatch that led to the arrest of two people.

Around 12 p.m. Indiana State Trooper, Kyle Glaze, arrived at a residence in the 56000 block of Butternut Rd. It was a reported a man got out of a car and fired several rounds from a handgun into the home while the car was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner of the residence gave a description of the car which led to the detainment of James Gary, 40, and Aimee Wilson-Nixa, 26, by Indiana State Police and SJCPD.

During the investigation of the car, officers discovered a loaded .380 handgun, a loaded 9mm magazine, a bag containing multiple rounds of ammunition, and a pill bottle containing several pills identified as controlled substances.

It was also discovered that a toddler was in the back seat of the car.

James Gary was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit. The driver of the car, Aimee Wilson-Nixa, was arrested for Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Schedule II and IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Handgun without a Permit.

The toddler was released to a relative.

