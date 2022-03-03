Advertisement

South Bend man sentenced 18.5 years in serial carjacking case

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison for his role in a series of carjackings at apartment complexes in the city.

29-year-old Miles Wilbourn pled guilty to 3 counts of carjacking.

According to documents in the case, in August and September of 2019, Wilbourn and his accomplices lured victims to South Bend apartment complexes under false pretenses.

When the victims arrived, Wilbourn and his cohorts attacked and robbed them, stealing their cars and their wallets.

One of the victims was so severely beaten, they had to be hospitalized.

This case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

