Medical Moment: Rise and Shine

Tips and tricks on how to get up on time are enclosed on today's Medical Moment
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - A recent survey found it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out bed... after two alarms and hitting the snooze twice.

So how does one wake up better?

There are two types of people: those who jump out of bed in the morning and those who hit the snooze. While it may be tempting to squeeze in a few extra minutes, research shows falling back asleep may do more harm than good. This type of sleep fragmentation can increase daytime sleepiness and grogginess while decreasing performance. Try moving your alarm further from your bed so you have to get up to turn it off.

Also, skip the loud alarms and try a soothing sound such as chirping birds or chiming bells.

Another tip: try mimicking your body’s natural signals.

“Perhaps the most important signals are light and dark signals,” said psychiatrist at the Linder Center of Hope Dr. Francisco Romo-Nava.

Raise your shades at night to let in natural light, which cues your brain to wake up. Or purchase a sunrise alarm clock which slowly brightens the room for 15 to 30 minutes before your alarm goes off. Also give yourself something to look forward to in the morning.

In one survey, 60 percent of respondents said the key to waking up easier was simply having exciting plans. Exercise can also help you rest better. In a sleep poll, about 80 percent of people who exercised reported good sleep quality compared to 56 percent of those who didn’t need exercise.

A survey shows that people change their alarm times an average of 38 times per year. And half of them still wish their parents would wake them up in the morning!

Waking up is difficult, here are some tips to help get you out of bed in the morning.
