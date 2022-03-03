Advertisement

Local businesses give back during the Great LOGAN Nose-On

Nose-On pt. 2
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is here, which means The Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway.

All month, the LOGAN Center encourages you to purchase green noses and other green swag in support of their mission to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Several businesses throughout Michiana are showing their support, including PEGGS in South Bend.

When you purchase a green stack of pancakes or a mint green milkshake this month, part of the proceeds goes to the LOGAN Center.

“The month of March is one of our largest fundraisers and it’s a general fundraiser for LOGAN,” said Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s Chief Marketing Officer. “And it raises funds to serve all of our clients and help everyone that we serve throughout Michiana.”

For more information on The Great LOGAN Nose-On, or to view a list of businesses giving back, click here.

Great LOGAN Nose On underway

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge
Former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski was charged with battery on Thursday after...
Former Jimtown HS teacher charged with ‘Battery Resulting in Injury’
Mishawaka newspaper delivery man attacked by dogs
One person is battling life-threating injuries following a shooting in Laporte Co.
Victim battles life-threatening injuries following shooting in Laporte Co.
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says

Latest News

2nd half of Roundball Roundup from March 4.
Roundball Roundup 3/05, 2nd half
Roundball Roundup 1st half
Roundball Roundup 3/05 1st half
Local brewery hosts ‘Ukraine Give Back Night’
Local brewery hosts ‘Ukraine Give Back Night’
A baby Sichuan takin smiles, looking at his son.
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of rare Sichuan takin
Concord Junior High has been participating in Make-A-Wish Foundation since 1995.
Concord Junior High School makes another wish come true