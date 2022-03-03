Local businesses give back during the Great LOGAN Nose-On

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is here, which means The Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway.

All month, the LOGAN Center encourages you to purchase green noses and other green swag in support of their mission to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Several businesses throughout Michiana are showing their support, including PEGGS in South Bend.

When you purchase a green stack of pancakes or a mint green milkshake this month, part of the proceeds goes to the LOGAN Center.

“The month of March is one of our largest fundraisers and it’s a general fundraiser for LOGAN,” said Christina Tembo, LOGAN’s Chief Marketing Officer. “And it raises funds to serve all of our clients and help everyone that we serve throughout Michiana.”

For more information on The Great LOGAN Nose-On, or to view a list of businesses giving back, click here.

Great LOGAN Nose On underway

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.