Judge accepts new maps that spell out district boundaries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The final hurdle has been cleared for new maps that spell out district boundaries for elected commissioners and council members in St. Joseph County.

Wednesday morning, a judge accepted the new maps as a settlement to a legal challenge filed against earlier versions.

The new maps were a product of court supervised mediation.

While potential candidates know which district they live in - the candidate filing period passed on Feb 4.

The judge also extended that deadline until noon on Friday, March 4.

The deadline for withdrawing candidacy was also extended to noon, Wednesday March 9.

“It was truly arm-twisting taking place to make sure that we got the right maps for everyone. Sometimes it goes a little too far, but hey, that’s the way it goes. Once again, I think the most important thing is, let’s hopefully not look back to how we got to this point, but the fact that we can now move forward...” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.