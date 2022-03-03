Advertisement

Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski could face battery charges.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on the February 25 incident in which a teacher hit a student at Baugo Community Schools.

After a detailed investigation by Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Michael Hosinski, 61, from Osceola, has been taken into custody on the preliminary charge of battery, a level 6 felony.

A request for formal charges has been submitted.

The Sheriff’s Office has no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 16 News Now as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to South Bend attorney Peter Agostino, at the very least, former Jimtown High School...
Criminal charges could be coming for Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student, attorney says
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student
Chase Jones & Joshua Parker
Two inmates attempt escape from Elkhart County Jail by chiseling away at concrete wall
A fire erupted on Lincolnway E. and Capital on Wednesday evening prompting the Mishawaka Fire...
House fire erupts in Mishawaka
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

Waking up is difficult, here are some tips to help get you out of bed in the morning.
Medical Moment: How to wake up better
Last week, the group helped stop the conventional advancement of a bill that would restrict...
Teachers Union on HB 1134
The court continued on Thursday to decide if the teen involved in the murder of Grace Ross will...
Grace Ross Waiver Hearing
16 News Now's Jack Springgate interviews local Ukrainian exchange students as they react to...
Local Ukrainian exchange students react to Russian invasion
A South Bend man and woman have been arrested after a shots fired call was placed to the SJCPD....
South Bend man, woman arrested in shooting