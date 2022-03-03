Jimtown High School teacher arrested on battery charge

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on the February 25 incident in which a teacher hit a student at Baugo Community Schools.

After a detailed investigation by Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Michael Hosinski, 61, from Osceola, has been taken into custody on the preliminary charge of battery, a level 6 felony.

A request for formal charges has been submitted.

The Sheriff’s Office has no further information at this time.

